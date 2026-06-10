A group of aggrieved aspirants who participated in the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives and House of Assembly primaries in Lagos State has dismissed allegations linking the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to a recent peaceful protest staged by dissatisfied party members. In…...

A group of aggrieved aspirants who participated in the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives and House of Assembly primaries in Lagos State has dismissed allegations linking the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to a recent peaceful protest staged by dissatisfied party members.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the aspirants described claims that Obasa sponsored the demonstration as “malicious, unfounded, and deliberately misleading,” insisting that the protest was an independent expression of dissatisfaction by party members over the outcome of the primaries.

The group maintained that the demonstration was driven by concerns over what they described as discrepancies between results recorded during the primary elections and the final outcomes eventually announced. According to them, participants in the protest included aspirants and supporters from various state and federal constituencies across Lagos.

The aspirants alleged that issues such as manipulation of results, distortion of outcomes, cheating, and non-compliance with party guidelines informed their decision to publicly air their grievances. They argued that these concerns were genuine and reflected the sentiments of party faithful who invested significant time, resources, and political capital in the electoral process.

Rejecting attempts to associate the protest with the Lagos Assembly Speaker, the group said it was unfair to suggest that party members required sponsorship before expressing dissatisfaction over issues they considered critical to the integrity of the primaries.

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According to the statement, efforts to link Obasa to the protest were aimed at diverting attention from the substantive concerns raised by aggrieved aspirants and shifting focus away from calls for fairness, justice, and reconciliation within the party.

The aspirants stressed that peaceful protests remain a legitimate democratic avenue through which party members can seek redress and draw attention to perceived irregularities. They urged stakeholders to address the issues raised rather than engage in blame games capable of deepening divisions within the party.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the group called on APC leaders to prioritize reconciliation and the resolution of all disputes arising from the primaries. They noted that the party’s strength has historically been rooted in its ability to accommodate differing views, correct internal shortcomings, and emerge stronger through dialogue and fairness.

The statement further emphasized that addressing the concerns of dissatisfied aspirants would strengthen confidence in the APC’s internal democratic processes and position the party for greater unity ahead of future electoral contests.

The aspirants also appealed to party leaders and stakeholders to resist attempts to personalize or politicize the grievances being raised, urging them instead to focus on finding lasting solutions capable of preserving party cohesion and ensuring electoral success.

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The statement was jointly signed by Hon. Kolawole Taiwo, Hon. Seye Oladejo, Hon. Ganiyu Ayuba, Hon. Noheem Adams, Hon. Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, Hon. Apata Olu Samuel, Hon. Ganiyu Egunjobi, Hon. Abiodun Azeez Ninolowo, and Hon. Doherty Olukoya David on behalf of the Body of Lagos APC Aggrieved House of Representatives and House of Assembly Aspirants.