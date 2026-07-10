Spain booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Belgium 2-1 in a thrilling quarter-final clash on Friday. La Roja took the lead when Fabian Ruiz reacted quickest to convert a rebound after Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois failed to hold onto an effort, giving…...

Spain booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Belgium 2-1 in a thrilling quarter-final clash on Friday.

La Roja took the lead when Fabian Ruiz reacted quickest to convert a rebound after Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois failed to hold onto an effort, giving Spain the breakthrough.

Belgium fought back and restored parity in the 41st minute to ensure both sides went into the break level.

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However, substitute Mikel Merino proved to be Spain’s hero again, scoring the decisive goal less than five minutes after coming off the bench to seal victory.

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The result sends Spain into the semi-finals, where they will face France in a blockbuster showdown for a place in the World Cup final.