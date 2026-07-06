Cristiano Ronaldo’s final FIFA World Cup appearance has ended in disappointment after Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16....

Cristiano Ronaldo’s final FIFA World Cup appearance has ended in disappointment after Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16.

Portugal suffered a narrow defeat to their Iberian rivals after Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino scored the decisive goal in the 90th minute to send Spain into the quarter-finals.

The tightly contested encounter saw both teams remain cautious for much of the match, with neither side able to break the deadlock until the closing moments when Merino struck the winner.

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The defeat brings an end to Ronaldo’s World Cup journey, with the Portugal captain previously announcing that the 2026 tournament would be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage.

The 41-year-old forward bows out of the competition without adding a World Cup trophy to his long list of career achievements.

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Spain will now await the winner between the United States and Belgium for their quarter-final opponent.