New details have surfaced regarding the tense confrontation between Brazil captain Neymar and Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland following Brazil’s dramatic 2-1 defeat in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The five-time world champions, tipped by many as favourites for the title, were eliminated after Norway produced…...

New details have surfaced regarding the tense confrontation between Brazil captain Neymar and Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland following Brazil’s dramatic 2-1 defeat in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The five-time world champions, tipped by many as favourites for the title, were eliminated after Norway produced a stunning comeback. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored twice, including a late winner, to seal a memorable victory and send the Scandinavian nation into the quarter-finals.

Neymar, whose inclusion in Brazil’s World Cup squad had sparked widespread debate, began the knockout clash on the bench before being introduced in the second half with the scores level.

Despite his arrival, the 34-year-old was unable to inspire a comeback as Brazil suffered a disappointing exit from the tournament.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward did reduce the deficit deep into stoppage time, calmly converting a penalty after Casemiro was adjudged to have been elbowed while contesting an aerial challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Neymar took the spot-kick, Nyland attempted to unsettle the Brazilian with a tense verbal exchange. The Norway goalkeeper was already full of confidence after earlier denying Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from the penalty spot following a controversial VAR review.

Read Also: France, Norway, Mexico Advance To World Cup Round of 16

According to DAZN, Neymar repeatedly asked Nyland, “where do you want it?” before stepping up to take the penalty.

Nyland fired back: “I’ll stop it for you, I’ll stop it.”

Despite the attempted mind games, Neymar calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to score Brazil’s consolation goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

After finding the net, the Brazilian walked towards Nyland and delivered another pointed message.

According to DAZN, Neymar told the Norwegian goalkeeper: “Not to me! Not to me!” — making it clear that such mind games would not work against him.