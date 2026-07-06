A Nigerian student, Dr. Dorcas Akanbi, has graduated from a medical university in Russia with a remarkable cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.90 out of 5.00, earning recognition as one of the institution’s highest-performing graduates. Akanbi shared the milestone in a post on her X account on July 3,…...

A Nigerian student, Dr. Dorcas Akanbi, has graduated from a medical university in Russia with a remarkable cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.90 out of 5.00, earning recognition as one of the institution’s highest-performing graduates.

Akanbi shared the milestone in a post on her X account on July 3, expressing gratitude and excitement as she celebrated completing her medical education and officially qualifying as a doctor.

“I have finally been inducted into the medical profession. From Unilag to Russia, God did it,” she wrote.

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In a subsequent post, Akanbi shared a video of herself delivering the valedictory speech in fluent Russian before an audience comprising fellow graduates, faculty members, university officials, family and friends.

The speech received applause and has since generated widespread attention on social media, with many users commending her fluency in Russian and celebrating her academic excellence.

Reacting to the wave of congratulatory messages, she expressed appreciation to her supporters, noting that she was proud to represent Nigeria on the global stage.

Her achievement has continued to attract praise from Nigerians online, with many describing her success as inspiring and applauding her for projecting a positive image of the country internationally.