The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has inaugurated a new Governing Board for Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero (AFUSTA), Following the dissolvment of the former Governing Council and removal of the Vice-Chancellor as well as two Deputy Vice-Chancellors following a prolonged leadership crisis that disrupted academic and…...

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has inaugurated a new Governing Board for Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero (AFUSTA), Following the dissolvment of the former Governing Council and removal of the Vice-Chancellor as well as two Deputy Vice-Chancellors following a prolonged leadership crisis that disrupted academic and administrative activities in the university.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony in Birnin Kebbi, Governor Idris expressed confidence in the ability of the new Chairman, Professor Muhammad Abubakar , and other members of the board to reposition the institution and return it to the path of academic excellence.

According to him, the government carefully reviewed the situation before appointing respected academics and professionals with proven integrity to lead the institution, alongside the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor.

“We are confident that this board will address the challenges confronting the university and restore its reputation as a centre of excellence. This is our university and we must protect its integrity,” Governor Idris said.

He assured the new board and management of the state government’s continued moral, financial and logistical support to enable them to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

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The newly inaugurated Chairman of the Governing Board, Professor Muhammad Abubakar , thanked Governor Idris for the confidence reposed in the members and pledged to work collectively to reposition the university.

He promised that the board would uphold transparency, accountability and professionalism in steering the affairs of the institution while seeking continued guidance and support from the state government.

Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero,was established by the Kebbi State Government in 2021, has in recent years faced governance and administrative challenges that affected its operations.

The inauguration of the new Governing Board is widely seen as part of the government’s broader reforms aimed at restoring stability, strengthening institutional governance and creating an environment conducive to quality teaching, research and innovation.