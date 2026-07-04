President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s most credible candidate to guarantee Nigeria’s stability and sustain ongoing reforms, governor Fintiri says while on a grassroots engagement with party executives and stakeholders of the APC in Madagali and Michika Local Government Areas of Adamawa State. Addressing party faithful,…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s most credible candidate to guarantee Nigeria’s stability and sustain ongoing reforms, governor Fintiri says while on a grassroots engagement with party executives and stakeholders of the APC in Madagali and Michika Local Government Areas of Adamawa State.

Addressing party faithful, the governor said President Tinubu has demonstrated a clear vision for Nigeria’s development through reforms aimed at strengthening the economy, restoring investor confidence, and enhancing the country’s standing in the international community.

According to him, unlike other presidential hopefuls, President Tinubu has presented a practical roadmap for national development, while some opposition candidates are focused on politics rather than articulating workable policies capable of moving the country forward.

The governor also said that the principle of equity and power rotation should be respected, noting that the North had completed its eight-year tenure under the late President Muhammadu Buhari and that the South should be allowed to complete its own tenure under President Tinubu.

He said the APC would approach the next general election with experience, unity, and a clearer understanding of the country’s political realities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged Nigerians, particularly APC members, to support President Tinubu’s administration and cooperate with ongoing security efforts to consolidate the gains recorded in addressing insecurity and promoting national stability.

The grassroots engagement, attended by the Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, the APC governorship candidate, Tijjani Galadima, the state APC Chairman, Hamza Bello, and other party leaders, formed part of the party’s efforts to strengthen its structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Party leaders described the consultations as an opportunity to deepen internal democracy, mobilize support at the grassroots, and reinforce unity within the APC.