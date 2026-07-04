The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested several suspects linked to attempted kidnapping, armed robbery, vandalism and theft in separate operations across the state, recovering five motorcycles, four stolen cows, vandalised electrical cables and other suspected burglary tools....

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested several suspects linked to attempted kidnapping, armed robbery, vandalism and theft in separate operations across the state, recovering five motorcycles, four stolen cows, vandalised electrical cables and other suspected burglary tools.

The Command said the arrests were made during intelligence-led operations carried out in different parts of the state as part of its ongoing campaign against crime and criminality.

According to a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Lawan Shiisu Adam, on Saturday, July 4, one of the operations led to the arrest of 25-year-old Usman Muhammad in Malam Madori Local Government Area, on 19th June, 2026, after he was allegedly caught vandalising an extension coiled electrical cable at Gari Uku.

“The exhibit was recovered. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the offence in collaboration with four accomplices currently at large,” the statement said, adding that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) while efforts continue to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

In another operation , police arrested Abubakar Mohammed, 25, and Sulaiman Idris, popularly known as Hardo, 27, over an alleged attempted kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

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The Command said the suspects allegedly threatened their victim through anonymous telephone calls, demanding ₦4 million after falsely claiming they had been paid ₦2 million to kidnap or kill him.

“The suspects were successfully tracked and arrested, while the investigation continues,” the police stated.

Police also foiled an armed robbery attack in Chuwasu Village, Taura Local Government Area, after operatives responded to a distress call and recovered a black Boxer motorcycle abandoned by fleeing robbers.

According to the Command, the attackers had assaulted the victim with sticks and cutlasses before making away with the motorcycle.

In separate operations conducted by detectives from Taura, Malam Madori and Birniwa divisions, four suspected stolen cows were recovered, while two suspects, Musa Shehu, 40, and Adamu Shehu, 30, were arrested.

The recovered livestock was returned to its rightful owner on bond, while the suspects have been charged to court.

The police also arrested 19-year-old Mustapha Umar in connection with the theft of a Samsung A14 mobile phone belonging to one Mercy Onoja.

Investigators said the suspect confessed to working with three accomplices from Kaduna and Bauchi states who remain at large.

A search of the suspects’ hotel accommodation led to the recovery of a knife, master keys, screwdrivers, wristwatches, scissors, a mobile phone, a horn, perfume and other suspected burglary tools.

In another breakthrough, detectives attached to Kazaure Division dismantled a suspected motorcycle theft syndicate during an intelligence-led operation along the Dandi-Kazaure Road.

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Police arrested four suspects while they were allegedly attempting to dispose of a suspected stolen motorcycle and identified the gang leader as 48-year-old Aminu Adamu.

The investigation uncovered the syndicate’s involvement in motorcycle theft and trafficking across the area, leading to the recovery of four stolen motorcycles.

“Following the conclusion of investigation, four suspects were found culpable, while one principal suspect and another accomplice remain at large. The case has since been charged before a competent court for prosecution,” the statement added.

The Acting Commissioner of Police commended officers involved in the operations for their professionalism and swift response to intelligence, reiterating the Command’s resolve to tackle criminality across the state.

“He reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across the state and warned criminal elements that Jigawa State will remain a hostile environment for all forms of criminality,” the statement said.