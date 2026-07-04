A suspected child trafficker, Sunday Onome, has told investigators that he sold his friend’s son for N1.3 million and went on to earn a total of N3.6 million from an alleged trafficking network before he was arrested....

A suspected child trafficker, Sunday Onome, has told investigators that he sold his friend’s son for N1.3 million and went on to earn a total of N3.6 million from an alleged trafficking network before he was arrested.

Onome, an indigene of Ebonyi State, made the confession while being interrogated by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Team on the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) over his alleged involvement in child trafficking.

He was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State, alongside his girlfriend and son during an operation targeting two children allegedly being moved for trafficking purposes.

Investigators told The Nation that the suspect, a former private driver, lost his job and was later introduced into the alleged trafficking syndicate. He claimed he met his girlfriend through the network, and both of them later participated in multiple operations together.

Onome admitted that his first assignment involved the son of a close friend who trusted him deeply.

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“I sold my friend’s child for N1.3 million,” he confessed, adding that it was the largest amount of money he had received at once and the reason he continued in the illicit trade.

He further stated that he later participated in another operation involving two children, for which he was paid ₦2.3 million, bringing his total earnings from both assignments to ₦3.6 million.

The suspect also alleged that members of the syndicate communicated mainly by phone and sent payments directly into his bank account after each job, avoiding physical meetings.

In a further revelation, he admitted involving his son in the operation, claiming the boy assisted in transporting children to designated locations before they were handed over to other members of the network.

Recounting how he was arrested, Onome said he travelled to Onitsha with two children and lodged in a hotel after those expected to receive the children delayed their arrival.

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He said funds were sent to cover accommodation and feeding while he awaited further instructions.

However, security operatives tracked them to the hotel before the handover could be completed, leading to the arrest of Onome, his girlfriend, and his son.

Police said investigations are ongoing to identify other members of the alleged trafficking ring and to verify all claims made by the suspect.