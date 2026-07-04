Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has officially received a new set of high-capacity train coaches for the Lagos Red Line Rail project, with the trains expected to commence operations in the third quarter of 2026....

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has officially received a new set of high-capacity train coaches for the Lagos Red Line Rail project, with the trains expected to commence operations in the third quarter of 2026.

The development was disclosed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) in a post accompanied by a video on its official X handle, on Friday, July 3.

According to LAMATA, Sanwo-Olu, alongside the agency’s Managing Director, Abimbola Akinajo, received the newly procured rolling stock during a strategic working visit to the production facility in China.

The agency said the acquisition marks another milestone in the state’s efforts to expand mass transit and improve rail transportation for residents.

LAMATA stated that the regulatory framework required for the commencement of operations had been concluded, paving the way for the new train fleets to enter service in the third quarter of the year.

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“With the regulatory framework fully locked in, these newly procured train fleets are set to officially begin operations by the 3rd quarter of 2026,” the agency said.

It added that the Red Line service, which operates on the Nigerian Railway Corporation’s shared tracks, would significantly increase its daily operations once the new trains are deployed.

According to LAMATA, “Navigating the shared NRC tracks, LAMATA is aggressively scaling up to deliver 24 daily services on the Red Line corridor by September at the latest.”

The agency further disclosed that each trip would be capable of conveying at least 2,000 passengers, easing congestion and improving mobility across the corridor.

“Each trip will comfortably move at least 2,000 passengers at a time, providing massive, reliable, and world-class transit relief to millions of Lagosians during intense peak hours,” LAMATA added.