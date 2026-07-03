An aircraft conveying the latest batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa amid ongoing xenophobic tensions has arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, as the Federal Government continues its repatriation exercise for affected citizens....

An aircraft conveying the latest batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa amid ongoing xenophobic tensions has arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, as the Federal Government continues its repatriation exercise for affected citizens.

The evacuation is part of ongoing efforts to bring home Nigerian nationals following reported attacks and hostilities against black migrants in South Africa.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had directed that evacuation operations continue beyond an earlier deadline.

“The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, has directed that the evacuation of Nigerian nationals from South Africa at risk as a result of the ongoing xenophobic protests and attacks continues, even after the deadline of 30th June 2026 issued by South African anti-migrant groups and vigilantes,” she said.

She noted that earlier operations had already brought back several Nigerians before the latest phase of evacuations.

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“Three batches of returnees, almost 600 Nationals in total had earlier been successfully evacuated from South Africa before the deadline,” the minister added.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also disclosed that the latest evacuation flight was a government-funded charter operated by Air Peace, which departed Johannesburg earlier in the day.

“Today’s evacuation flight, via a special charter funded by the Federal Government and operated by Air Peace Airlines, departed Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, SA at 5:36 a.m. this morning,” she said.

According to officials, the aircraft is carrying 268 returnees, including two officers and crew.

Upon arrival in Lagos, authorities confirmed that a total of 266 Nigerian returnees had disembarked safely, with reception, documentation, and profiling exercises immediately underway.

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Officials at the airport said relevant government agencies were on ground to provide welfare support, medical screening, and onward transportation arrangements for the returnees to their respective destinations.

The Federal Government also indicated that additional evacuation flights are being coordinated in the coming days as part of sustained efforts to ensure the safe return of Nigerians still affected by the situation in South Africa.