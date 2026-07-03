Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have repelled multiple terrorist attacks across Katsina and Zamfara states, killing three terrorists, rescuing an abducted district head and recovering arms, ammunition and motorcycles....

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have repelled multiple terrorist attacks across Katsina and Zamfara states, killing three terrorists, rescuing an abducted district head and recovering arms, ammunition and motorcycles.

The military said the operations, carried out on July 2, demonstrated its continued resolve to protect communities and sustain pressure on terrorist groups operating in the North-West.

In Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, troops on fighting patrol engaged terrorists between Amara and Chakau Junction after the fleeing gunmen opened fire on the advancing forces.

The troops overpowered the attackers, forcing them to flee and abandon one AK-47 rifle, a magazine loaded with eight rounds of ammunition and two motorcycles.

In a separate operation around Sabon Garin and Dantakeri villages in Dutsinma Local Government Area, troops, working with other security agencies and local vigilantes, responded to a terrorist attack and neutralised one of the assailants during a gun battle.

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Troops also rescued the District Head of Farin Hawa, Mubarak Sharin, who was abducted by armed terrorists during an attack on the community in Malumfashi Local Government Area.

The military said pursuing troops caught up with the fleeing terrorists, killed one of them and successfully rescued the traditional ruler.

In neighbouring Zamfara State, troops of Sector 2 repelled an attack on their position at Dauran in Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

Reinforced by a fighting patrol, the troops forced the terrorists to retreat and recovered one AK-47 rifle, four magazines, 35 rounds of ammunition, a bandolier and a hydration pack.

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Operation FANSAN YAMMA commended the courage and professionalism of its personnel as well as the support of collaborating security agencies, reaffirming its commitment to sustaining offensive operations against terrorist groups and protecting lives and property across the North-West.