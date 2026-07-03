The final place in the Round of 16 is up for grabs as African giants Ghana face South American heavyweights Colombia in what promises to be one of the most intriguing knockout matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup....

The final place in the Round of 16 is up for grabs as African giants Ghana face South American heavyweights Colombia in what promises to be one of the most intriguing knockout matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match, to be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, pits two teams with contrasting styles against each other. Colombia topped their group unbeaten, while Ghana advanced as one of the best third-placed teams after navigating a difficult group featuring England and Croatia.

The winners will face Switzerland in the Round of 16.

THE COACHES

Colombia – Néstor Lorenzo

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Lorenzo has transformed Colombia into one of the tournament’s most balanced teams. His side is compact defensively, patient in possession and dangerous in transition. He encourages his full-backs to attack while ensuring his midfield remains organised.

His in-game management has been impressive throughout the tournament, with tactical substitutions often changing matches. Should Ghana sit deep, Lorenzo may introduce extra creativity from the bench to unlock their defence.

Ghana – Carlos Queiroz

The experienced Portuguese tactician is no stranger to Colombia, having previously coached the South American nation. His knowledge of many Colombian players could prove invaluable.

Queiroz has built Ghana into a disciplined, hard-working side that is difficult to break down. Expect him to prioritise defensive organisation before looking to exploit Colombia on quick counter-attacks.

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His tactical adjustments and ability to frustrate technically superior opponents could determine whether Ghana pull off an upset.

TACTICAL ANALYSIS

Colombia are expected to play in a fluid 4-3-3 formation.

They enjoy dominating possession, moving the ball quickly through midfield before creating chances from the wings or through central combinations. Their pressing begins high up the pitch, forcing opponents into mistakes.

Ghana are likely to adopt a compact 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 shape.

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The Black Stars will defend with numbers behind the ball, limit space between the lines and look to spring forward through quick transitions, using the pace and strength of their forwards.

STRENGTHS

Colombia

Excellent possession football.

Strong defensive organisation.

Creative midfield.

Dangerous attacking full-backs.

Clinical finishing when opportunities arise.

Ghana

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Physical strength.

Defensive resilience.

Pace on the counter-attack.

Strong aerial ability.

Experience in knockout football.

WHERE THE MATCH COULD BE WON OR LOST

The midfield battle will decide the contest.

If Colombia dominate possession and dictate the tempo, Ghana could spend long periods defending.

However, if Ghana disrupt Colombia’s passing rhythm and force turnovers, the Black Stars have enough pace to exploit spaces behind Colombia’s advancing full-backs.

Set-pieces could also prove decisive. Ghana possess several powerful aerial players capable of troubling Colombia from corners and free-kicks.

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Colombia, meanwhile, will attempt to stretch Ghana’s defence by attacking down both flanks and creating overloads in wide areas.

DANGER MEN

Colombia

Luis Díaz – Pace, dribbling and finishing make him Colombia’s biggest attacking threat.

James Rodríguez – His passing range and creativity can unlock even the most organised defences.

Richard Ríos – A dynamic midfielder who links defence with attack.

Ghana

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Jordan Ayew – The experienced captain provides leadership and attacking quality.

Thomas Partey – The heartbeat of Ghana’s midfield, capable of breaking up play and launching attacks.

Antoine Semenyo – If fully fit, his pace and direct running could trouble Colombia’s defenders.

KEY PLAYERS

Colombia: Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez, Richard Ríos, Daniel Muñoz and goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

Ghana: Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

KEY BATTLES

Luis Díaz vs Ghana’s right-back.

Thomas Partey vs Richard Ríos in midfield.

James Rodríguez’s creativity against Ghana’s compact defensive block.

Jordan Ayew against Colombia’s central defenders.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Colombia will control possession and patiently build attacks, while Ghana are expected to remain compact and look to strike on the break.

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If Ghana can keep the game level beyond the hour mark, the pressure could begin to affect Colombia. An early Colombian goal, however, would force Ghana to open up, creating more opportunities for the South Americans.

PREDICTED SCORE

This promises to be a tactical battle, but Colombia’s superior quality in possession, greater attacking depth and defensive consistency give them the edge.

Prediction: Colombia 2-0 Ghana.