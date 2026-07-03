Goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at the popular Bode Market in the Molete area of Ibadan....

Goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at the popular Bode Market in the Molete area of Ibadan.

Bode Market is one of the largest markets in the city and is widely known as a major trading hub for herbs, animal skins and other traditional products.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out at about 1:00 a.m. from an unknown source before rapidly spreading to other sections of the market, consuming several shops and their contents.

Personnel of the Oyo State Fire Service are at the scene and have largely brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to more parts of the market.

An official of the fire service said the agency received a distress call at about 4:00 a.m. and immediately deployed firefighters to the scene, where efforts to completely extinguish the fire are still ongoing.

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Meanwhile, devastated traders are still sifting through the debris in a desperate attempt to salvage whatever items were spared by the inferno, while the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.