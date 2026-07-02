President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday charged Nigerian athletes representing the country at the forthcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, to compete with courage, honour, integrity, discipline, and patriotism, urging them to make the nation proud by excelling through fair competition....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday charged Nigerian athletes representing the country at the forthcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, to compete with courage, honour, integrity, discipline, and patriotism, urging them to make the nation proud by excelling through fair competition

President Tinubu gave the charge through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the Presidential Send-off Ceremony at the State House, Abuja, ahead of the team’s departure for Glasgow.

President Tinubu described the athletes as worthy ambassadors of the nation’s resilience, talent, and determination, expressing confidence in their ability to deliver outstanding performances on the global stage.

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Team Nigeria was led to the State House by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, alongside the NSC Director-General, Bukola Olopade, and the National Institute for Sports Director-General, Mr Philip Shuaibu, among others.

“You have trained for this moment. You have sacrificed for this moment. Go to Glasgow with confidence, discipline, and unity. Go with patriotism and with the mindset that Nigeria can stand with the very best in the world.

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“We must remember that we’re exporting our values, our moral values, our core values as a nation. I know what happened last time in Birmingham, maybe perhaps an error of judgment and that nothing like that will happen this time around, and that experience must be a lesson for all of us,” the President said.

President Tinubu urged the athletes to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship and integrity throughout the Games, stressing that true victory is achieved through hard work, discipline, and fair play.

“I want you to compete with courage, honour, and integrity. Win clean. Let every medal you earn reflect your commitment, your dedication, and the values that define our great nation. Winning is important, but winning clean is more important. Medals are valuable, but integrity is priceless. The glory of victory is only complete when it is achieved through discipline, fairness, hard work and respect for the rules.

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“I therefore charge every athlete here today to go to Glasgow and compete with courage, but also compete clean, compete as one united team. Let your performance be driven by talent, training, discipline and the Nigerian fighting spirit and do not allow anyone to mislead you. The world of sports today places great emphasis on integrity, and Nigeria must not be left behind,” the President said.

President Tinubu reiterated the administration’s commitment to strengthening sports development by investing in athletes and ensuring strict adherence to the rules of every game.

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“Our administration has taken decisive steps to strengthen the anti-doping systems in the country. Last year, I assented to the Nigerian Anti-Doping Act, which provides a stronger legal and institutional framework for clean sports in Nigeria.

“Today, the board of the Nigerian Anti-Doping Centre has also been inaugurated, and this shows a clear statement of our administration’s commitment to clean sports, athlete protection, international compliance and the credibility of Nigerian sports.

“We are determined as a country to build a sports system where our athletes can succeed without suspicion, where our victories are respected, and where Nigeria is known not only for talent, but also for discipline, integrity and excellence”, he said.

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He assured Team Nigeria of the Federal Government’s and all Nigerians’ full support and prayers, noting that the entire nation would be united behind them throughout the competition.

“Our target is clear. We want Team Nigeria to surpass its best-ever Commonwealth Games performance. I have every confidence that you possess the talent, determination, and character to achieve this historic feat,” the President stated.

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He urged the athletes to remain focused under pressure, respect their opponents, and carry the Green-White-Green flag with pride throughout the Games.

Earlier, Dikko, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, thanked the President for approving the Presidential Send-Off.

“Since the beginning of your administration, Nigerian sports have received a level of attention, support and policy direction that is overwhelming and unprecedented.

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“Through the Renewed Hope Initiative on the Nigerian sports economy, Your Excellency has given sports a new national initiative and focus to become a driver of youth development and economic growth, national unity, investment, diplomacy and global visibility”, he said.

The NSC Chairman also commended President Tinubu for signing into law the Nigeria Anti-Doping Act, saying that the inauguration of the board of the Centre today at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation was another clear indication that this administration is determined to protect our athletes, safeguard our reputation and ensure that Nigeria’s victories are respected across the world.

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Also speaking, the DG of the NSC, Olopade, commended the President’s leadership style in sports development, which, according to him, has attracted private-sector investment across different sports.

“Your Excellency, let me inform you that if we do well, the sponsorship that we will get is going to be historical and unprecedented, and PUMA, a global sportswear company, has challenged us in this direction, and I assure you that we will do well,” he said.

In her goodwill message, Team Nigeria captain Oluwafemi Ayo Folashade promised to represent the country well and restore its honour.

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The 72-member Nigerian contingent will compete in 10 sports at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, with government officials expressing confidence that the country’s athletes will return with a record medal haul while upholding the values of discipline, fairness and excellence.