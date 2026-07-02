European champions Spain booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Austria, inspired by a brace from Mikel Oyarzabal....

European champions Spain booked their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Austria, inspired by a brace from Mikel Oyarzabal.

The Round of 32 encounter, played at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, saw Spain dominate for long spells as Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the 36th minute.

Spain doubled their advantage in the 66th minute when right-back Pedro Porro found the net, putting the match firmly beyond Austria’s reach.

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The Spaniards continued to press for more goals and came close on several occasions, with Austria captain David Alaba producing a goal-line clearance to deny them a third.

Austria had their chances, with a late header drifting narrowly wide, but were unable to find a way back into the contest.

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As Austria pushed forward in search of a goal, they were caught on the counter-attack, allowing Oyarzabal to seal the victory with his second goal of the match in the 89th minute.

Spain will now await the winners of the Round of 32 clash between Portugal and Croatia, scheduled for 4 a.m. on Friday, for a place in the quarter-finals.