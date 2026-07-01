The Oyo State Police Command has rescued two of three men abducted by suspected kidnappers in Gaa Alhaji, Gbonkan, via Ipapo in Orelope Local Government Area. ...

The Oyo State Police Command has rescued two of three men abducted by suspected kidnappers in Gaa Alhaji, Gbonkan, via Ipapo in Orelope Local Government Area.

This was following a joint security operation that also led to the neutralisation of one suspected kidnapper.

The victims, identified as Alhaji Usman Abubakar, Aliu Usman and Saliu Abubakar, were abducted on Monday night after armed men invaded the community and fired sporadically before whisking them into a nearby forest.

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According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola immediately ordered a coordinated rescue operation involving the Police, Amotekun Corps, the Vigilante Group of Nigeria and local hunters.

The statement said security operatives tracked the suspects to their hideout, where a gun battle ensued.

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One suspected kidnapper was killed, while other members of the gang escaped with gunshot wounds.

A member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria sustained injuries during the operation and is receiving medical treatment.

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The police said two of the abducted victims were rescued and taken to hospital, with one treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Efforts are ongoing to locate the third victim, who reportedly became separated from the others while fleeing during the exchange of gunfire.

The Command said security operatives have intensified efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects and urged residents of Ipapo, Gbonkan and neighbouring communities to remain vigilant and report anyone with suspicious injuries, particularly gunshot wounds.

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The Commissioner of Police reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, assuring residents that the operation would continue until the remaining victim is rescued and all those responsible are brought to justice.