The Central Bank of Nigeria has revoked the operating licences of 46 microfinance banks with effect from July 1, 2026, following their failure to meet regulatory requirements for continued operation.

The apex bank said the revocation was approved by its Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, in accordance with Sections 12 and 13 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020.

According to the CBN, the affected institutions failed to satisfy the regulatory conditions required to remain licensed financial institutions.

The regulator said the decision was based on one or more factors, including insufficient assets to meet liabilities, closure of operations without its approval, inactivity and cessation of financial intermediation, failure to commence operations within 12 months of receiving a licence, and failure to maintain the minimum capital required by law.

CBN Revokes Licenses of 46 Micofinance Banks

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The CBN said the revocation forms part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard the stability of the financial sector, protect depositors and ensure that licensed institutions comply with existing laws and regulatory requirements.

https://x.com/cenbank/status/2072317083044516256

The affected institutions include Minji-Se Churchill Microfinance Bank, Merchant Microfinance Bank, Gold Microfinance Bank, Now Now Digital Microfinance Bank, Safegate Microfinance Bank, Creditville Microfinance Bank, Entrepreneur Microfinance Bank, Verdant Microfinance Bank, Supreme Microfinance Bank and 37 others spread across several states of the federation.

The apex bank reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a safe, sound and resilient financial system, adding that it would continue to take appropriate supervisory and regulatory actions to maintain public confidence in Nigeria’s banking sector.

See Full List Below… 

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S/NO MFB CATEGORY STATE
1 Minji-Se Churchill MFB Tier 1 Rivers
2 Merchant MFB Tier 2 Abia
3 Janmaa MFB Tier 1 Kwara
4 Busu MFB Tier 2 Niger
5 Gold MFB Tier 1 Lagos
6 Zain MFB (foremerly Dawakin Tofa MFB) Tier 2 Kano
7 Bompai MFB Tier 1 Kano
8 Ajwa MFB (Formerly Gezawa) Tier 2 Kano
9 NOW NOW DIGITAL MFB Tier 2 Kano
10 Crystabel Microfinance Bank  

Tier 1

  

Bayelsa
11 Chanelle MFB State Lagos
12 Abia SME MFB Tier 1 Abia
13 Kamba MFB Tier 2 Kebbi
14 Iwade MFB Tier 2 Ogun
15 Winview MFB Tier 1 Abuja
16 Zuru MFB Tier 2 Kebbi
17 Minjibir MFB Tier 1 Kano
18 Shanono MFB Tier 2 Kano
19 Sumaila MFB Tier 2 Kano
20 Rimin Gado MFB Tier 2 Kano
21 Mwaghavul MFB State Plateau
22 Sycamore MFB Tier 2 Kano
23 TOFA MFB Tier 2 Kano
24 Safegate MFB Tier 1 Lagos
25 Creekline MFB Delta Tier 2
26 Bestar MFB Tier 1 Oyo
27 Livingspring MFB Tier 1 Cross River
28 Apple MFB Tier 2 Ogun
29 Stanford MFB State Uyo
30 Frontline MFB Tier 2 Anambra
31 Zafec MFB Tier 2 Kaduna
32 Supreme MFB Tier 1 Lagos
33 Bejin-Doko MFB Tier 2 Niger

 

34 Kanopoly MFB Tier 1 Kano
35 Bellbank MFB formerly Tsanyawa Tier 2 Kano
36 Yeneng MFB Tier 2 Plateau
37 Creditville MFB Tier 1 Lagos
38 MBAG MFB Tier 1 Lagos
39 STRAIGHT SAHARA MFB Tier 1 Benue
40 OURPASS MFB Tier 2 Ondo
41 VERDANT MFB Tier 1 Lagos
42 BASAWA MFB Tier 2 Kaduna
43 CASHA MFB Tier 2 Abuja
44 ESTEEM MFB Tier 2 Kano
45 ENTERPRENEUR MFB Tier 1 Lagos
46 AVANTUS MFB Tier 2 Osun

 