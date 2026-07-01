The Nigerian Air Force has released the list of successful candidates invited for interview into Junior Secondary School 1 of the Air Force Military School, Air Force Girls’ Military School, Jos, and other Air Force Secondary Schools for the 2026/2027 academic session. The announcement was made in a statement published…...

The Nigerian Air Force has released the list of successful candidates invited for interview into Junior Secondary School 1 of the Air Force Military School, Air Force Girls’ Military School, Jos, and other Air Force Secondary Schools for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The announcement was made in a statement published on the Nigerian Air Force’s official website on Wednesday.

According to the statement, candidates can check the interview lists at any Air Force Secondary School or online through the Nigerian Air Force’s official platforms.

The NAF said the lists are available on its official website, www.airforce.mil.ng, as well as the Nigerian Air Force Education Command website.

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It added that sample interview letters have also been uploaded to the portal for candidates to download.It said the interview for the Air Force Military School and Air Force Girls’ Military School, Jos, would be conducted in two batches.

“Interview for Air Force Military School and Air Force Girls’ Military School, Jos, is scheduled from August 3, 2026, for Batch A and August 7, 2026, for Batch B.

“And the one for other Air Force Secondary Schools will hold from August 18, 2026,” the statement read.

The Air Force also advised candidates to use the result checker on the portal to verify their examination results.