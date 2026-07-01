Normalcy is gradually returning to South Africa following Tuesday’s nationwide protests that disrupted commercial activities and forced the closure of several businesses, shopping centres and malls across the country. According to The Nation, although the protests subsided in many areas, widespread looting was reported as demonstrators stormed shops and supermarkets,…...

Normalcy is gradually returning to South Africa following Tuesday’s nationwide protests that disrupted commercial activities and forced the closure of several businesses, shopping centres and malls across the country.

According to The Nation, although the protests subsided in many areas, widespread looting was reported as demonstrators stormed shops and supermarkets, carting away goods and other valuables.

The report said many of the affected businesses were owned by foreign nationals, making them the primary targets of the attacks.

However, there were no confirmed reports of Nigerian-owned businesses or shops being affected by the unrest.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has concluded arrangements to evacuate another batch of more than 200 stranded Nigerians from South Africa.

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The planned evacuation is part of ongoing efforts by Nigerian authorities to assist citizens affected by the unrest and ensure their safe return home.

According to the information, the evacuation will be carried out this week.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienta, confirmed the planned evacuation.

Read Also: Third Batch Of Evacuated Nigerians From South Africa Arrives In Lagos Today

Though he was unable to confirm the exact date at the time of filing this story.

The President of Nigerian Citizens in South Africa, Rev. Frank Onyekwelu, who confirmed the current situation in South Africa, also corroborated the report of another evacuation.

Onyekwelu disclosed that another airlift is scheduled for Thursday, with over 200 people set for evacuation.

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He said, “Okay, so far we have not received any report of our nationals being attacked. However, there has been some looting of shops across the country.

“Even as at 8 p.m. last night, we got confirmation that locals were breaking into foreign nationals’ shops and looting goods from supermarkets. Even one citizen, one local, was shot, and I think he died. He was killed in the process, but it has not been confirmed where the shot came from. That was in Johannesburg. Two or three shops owned by foreign nationals were also confirmed to have been looted.

So that is the situation. We are still collecting data and monitoring the situation. Activities are resuming gradually.

People are opening their businesses today. People are going to their shops today. We’re monitoring the whole situation.

Another piece of good news is that we’ve just confirmed that another flight is coming from Nigeria, arriving tinorrow to evacuate another 271 of our nationals. So that’s some good news.