South African authorities have deployed police across major cities amid fears that anti-immigration protests marking the June 30 deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the country could turn violent....

South African authorities have deployed police across major cities amid fears that anti-immigration protests marking the June 30 deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the country could turn violent.

The demonstrations, organised by anti-migrant groups, have heightened tensions in several parts of the country, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to appeal for calm and warn protesters against intimidation, threats and violence.

In his weekly national message, Ramaphosa acknowledged concerns over illegal immigration but stressed that constitutional rights must be exercised peacefully.

“The right to protest and freedom of expression does not allow people to threaten or intimidate others, or to engage in acts of vandalism or violence,” the President said.

He also reminded South Africans that many foreign nationals reside legally in the country and contribute to its economy by working, studying, raising families and investing in businesses.

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Security was tightened in Johannesburg, Durban and other cities where protests were planned.

Shops in parts of central Johannesburg and Durban remained closed as police maintained a heavy presence to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Police confirmed the arrest of five people in Soweto for allegedly looting a foreign-owned shop, while another five suspects were arrested in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal Province, over an alleged break-in at a tuck shop.

Ahead of the protests, Ramaphosa met with some protest leaders in an effort to reduce tensions while reiterating the government’s commitment to reforming South Africa’s immigration system.

Thousands of undocumented migrants have been leaving the country voluntarily in recent weeks, with South African police saying about 25,000 people have already been repatriated, most of them from neighbouring African countries.

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The government also said about 50,000 undocumented migrants have been arrested since January, while more than 12,000 immigrants have been deported or repatriated since anti-immigration protests intensified earlier this year.

Countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe have organised evacuation flights and road transport for citizens wishing to return home, with around 3,500 migrants voluntarily opting for repatriation.

In Durban, authorities have begun dismantling temporary transit camps that had housed mostly Malawian migrants awaiting transportation home.

Many migrants said they were returning reluctantly after facing hostility and uncertainty over their future in South Africa.

Xenophobic attacks have remained a recurring challenge in South Africa for years.

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Although this year’s protests have so far recorded limited violence, authorities remain on high alert following deadly anti-foreigner riots in 2008 that claimed more than 60 lives.

Police have warned that anyone engaging in criminal acts during the demonstrations will be arrested and prosecuted as security agencies continue to monitor developments across the country.