The second evacuation flight operated by Air Peace has brought 269 Nigerian returnees from South Africa to Lagos as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to repatriate citizens ahead of the June 30 deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the country....

The second evacuation flight operated by Air Peace has brought 269 Nigerian returnees from South Africa to Lagos as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to repatriate citizens ahead of the June 30 deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the flight departed Johannesburg and landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 10:48 a.m. on Tuesday.

The latest evacuation follows the arrival of 66 Nigerians on June 24 aboard a South African Airways flight, which was facilitated by a Nigerian benefactor.

According to the ministry, the 269 returnees were accompanied by officials of the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa and were received at the airport by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by the Director of the African Affairs Department, Ambassador Haruna Ali-Gombe.

Ali-Gombe conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s greetings to the returnees and reassured them of the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the lives and welfare of Nigerians living abroad.

READ MORE: 271 More Nigerian Evacuees Return From South Africa

The evacuation comes against the backdrop of the June 30 deadline issued by South African authorities for undocumented foreigners to leave the country, amid heightened concerns over the safety of migrants.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the evacuation exercise remains ongoing, adding that more flights are expected in the coming days to bring home Nigerians who have completed the screening process and opted for voluntary return.

It also assured that the Federal Government would continue diplomatic engagement with South African authorities to ensure the safety and protection of Nigerians residing in the country.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to providing the necessary support to returning citizens while continuing efforts to safeguard the interests of Nigerians living in South Africa.