President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to the Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Tunji Bello, on his 65th birthday, describing him as a dependable ally, accomplished public servant and steadfast champion of progressive ideals....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to the Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Tunji Bello, on his 65th birthday, describing him as a dependable ally, accomplished public servant and steadfast champion of progressive ideals.

In a statement issued on Tuesday to mark Bello’s birthday on July 1, the President recounted their more than three decades of political association, praising the former journalist for his unwavering commitment to democracy and public service.

Tinubu said Bello distinguished himself first as a fearless journalist who stood against military dictatorship before going on to build an outstanding career in public administration.

According to the President, Bello’s career, spanning journalism, governance and regulatory leadership, demonstrates what can be achieved through competence, creativity and integrity.

The President recalled appointing Bello into the Lagos State Executive Council in 2003 to tackle the state’s waste management challenges during his tenure as governor.

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He said Bello transformed the sector within a short period, making himself indispensable to successive administrations, which retained him as Commissioner for the Environment and later as Secretary to the State Government.

Tinubu described Bello as one of the most accomplished and experienced public servants of his generation, noting that his expertise spans political science, law, administration and strategic communication.

The President also commended Bello’s performance as head of the FCCPC, saying his appointment reflected confidence in his ability to strengthen consumer protection and promote fair competition in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that Bello had made a significant impact within two years of assuming office, with many Nigerians acknowledging improvements in consumer advocacy and market regulation under his leadership.

Expressing gratitude for Bello’s contributions to the country and the progressive movement, Tinubu prayed for God’s continued guidance, good health and strength for him to continue serving Nigeria.

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Bello, a veteran journalist and former Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment as well as former Secretary to the State Government, has served as Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC since 2023.