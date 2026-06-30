Veteran Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Pastor Taiwo Adeshina, popularly known as Elegbeje Ado, has died after a brief illness....

Veteran Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Pastor Taiwo Adeshina, popularly known as Elegbeje Ado, has died after a brief illness.

The Nollywood veteran passed away on Monday, June 29, 2026, according to a statement announcing his death.

Adeshina was widely regarded as one of the respected figures in the Yoruba movie industry, where he built a reputation through his memorable performances and contributions to the growth of indigenous filmmaking.

His death has been described as a significant loss to the Nigerian film industry, with colleagues, admirers and fans paying tribute to his enduring legacy and the impact he made during his career.