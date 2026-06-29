Troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA have neutralised two suspected terrorists, rescued a kidnapped victim, arrested eight suspected collaborators and recovered 110 rustled cattle during coordinated operations across Kaduna and Zamfara states....

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA have neutralised two suspected terrorists, rescued a kidnapped victim, arrested eight suspected collaborators and recovered 110 rustled cattle during coordinated operations across Kaduna and Zamfara states.

According to the task force, the operations, conducted between 27 and 28 June 2026, were part of sustained offensives aimed at dismantling terrorist and bandit networks operating in the North-West.

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On 27 June, troops of Sector 1, working alongside members of a local vigilante group, engaged terrorists transporting kidnapped victims on motorcycles during fighting patrols in Giwa and Kaduna North Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Following a gun battle, the terrorists abandoned two motorcycles and fled into nearby bushes.

The troops rescued one kidnapped victim alive but recovered the body of another victim who had reportedly been killed by the attackers.

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Later the same day, troops responded to a terrorist attack on Dariya Village in Giwa Local Government Area, where one civilian was killed and three others injured before security operatives arrived.

The troops pursued the fleeing terrorists and intercepted them on motorcycles, killing two of the suspects during an exchange of gunfire.

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Security personnel also recovered a motorcycle, ammunition, charms and other personal belongings from the scene.

In Zamfara State, troops of Sector 2 operating in Magami, Gusau Local Government Area, arrested two suspects accused of providing medical support to terrorist groups.

Meanwhile, troops on fighting patrol around Polewire Village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State arrested six individuals found under suspicious circumstances after a firefight with fleeing terrorists.

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The suspects are currently being investigated.

On 28 June, troops working with vigilantes tracked cattle rustlers in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and laid an ambush along their suspected escape route in the Ungwan Gora bush.

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The operation forced the rustlers to abandon 110 stolen cattle and flee.

The recovered livestock was later returned to its rightful owners.

The Joint Task Force said it remains committed to sustaining offensive operations against terrorists and criminal groups while urging members of the public to continue providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies.