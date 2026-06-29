Some of the students abducted by armed men during the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination at Government Day Secondary School in Lassa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, have been rescued by local vigilante groups....

Some of the students abducted by armed men during the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination at Government Day Secondary School in Lassa, Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, have been rescued by local vigilante groups.

The attack occurred on Monday while candidates were writing their examination, triggering panic across the community.

During the incident, one male teacher was reportedly killed, while a female teacher sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/police-confirm-abduction-of-students-by-gunmen-during-neco-exam-in-borno/

The successful rescue of some of the abducted students marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing response. Security operatives have since intensified efforts to track down the attackers, secure the area, and rescue any remaining victims.