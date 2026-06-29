President Bola Tinubu has sworn in two new Federal Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, following their confirmation by the National Assembly. The inauguration took place at the State House in Abuja on Monday, shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting. The new commissioners,…...

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in two new Federal Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, following their confirmation by the National Assembly.

The inauguration took place at the State House in Abuja on Monday, shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

The new commissioners, Amina Ibrahim Gamawa, representing Bauchi State, and Abdullahi Mukhtar, representing Kaduna State, took the Oath of Office before President Tinubu, officially assuming their roles on the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

The swearing-in preceded the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the President at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

The meeting’s agenda also included the inauguration of newly appointed Federal Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

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In attendance were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Didi Esther Walson-Jack, cabinet ministers, and former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani.