The Oyo State Police Command has rescued two children abducted by gunmen in Lanlate, Ibarapa East Local Government Area, and arrested four suspects linked to the crime....

The Oyo State Police Command has rescued two children abducted by gunmen in Lanlate, Ibarapa East Local Government Area, and arrested four suspects linked to the crime.

Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, disclosed this during a press briefing in Ibadan, saying the children were rescued following a coordinated operation involving the Police, Amotekun Corps, local vigilantes and hunters.

According to him, the abductors invaded Ebinpejo Village on Friday, June 27, where they attacked residents, ransacked houses and abducted the children.

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He said intelligence-led operations enabled the joint security team to trace the kidnappers’ hideout deep inside a forest, where a gun battle ensued after the suspects opened fire on the operatives.

The Commissioner said one suspect, Umaru Usman, was arrested at the scene with gunshot wounds, while three mobile phones were recovered. He added that another suspect, Abdullahi Ahmed, was later arrested with injuries believed to have been sustained during the exchange of gunfire.

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He further disclosed that investigations led to the arrest of Sunday Idowu, alleged to have provided logistical support to the gang, and Muhammed Ibrahim Shina, who reportedly travelled from Ilorin, Kwara State, to participate in the abduction.

CP Abimbola said the four suspects are in custody and assisting investigators in tracking down other members of the criminal syndicate.

He added that both children were rescued alive and reunited with their family after receiving medical attention, noting that one of the victims sustained injuries during the ordeal.

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The Police Commissioner also announced the recovery of firearms from a suspected armed robbery syndicate during a separate intelligence-led operation in Ajah, Lagos State.

He said operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit raided a hideout linked to a wanted armed robbery kingpin. Although the suspects escaped before the arrival of the team, a search of the premises led to the recovery of two Russian-made JOJEFF double-barrel guns, one Magnum pump-action rifle, one English revolver pistol and 36 live cartridges.

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He said investigations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and dismantle the criminal network.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to tackling kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes, while urging residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information.