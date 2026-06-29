First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, says no amount of criticism or misinformation will stop her commitment to supporting small-scale women entrepreneurs across the country....

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, says no amount of criticism or misinformation will stop her commitment to supporting small-scale women entrepreneurs across the country.

The First Lady made the declaration in Hadejia, Jigawa State, during the inauguration of the newly constructed Abubakar Maje Haruna Hall at the Emir of Hadejia’s Palace.

Speaking at the event, Senator Tinubu dismissed reports circulating on social media regarding her economic empowerment programme, insisting that the initiative is aimed at improving the livelihoods of grassroots women and strengthening small businesses.

As part of the programme, she announced a ₦200 million support package for 2,000 women petty traders in Jigawa State.

Each beneficiary will receive ₦50,000 to expand and sustain her business.

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Responding to criticisms that the programme targets only akara sellers, the First Lady said the intervention covers a wide range of small-scale traders.

“I heard people talking about akara sellers. It is not only akara sellers. We are supporting tomato sellers, maize sellers, vegetable sellers and many other petty traders. Our goal is to help women grow their businesses and become financially independent,” she said.

Senator Tinubu stressed that empowering women remains a key strategy for reducing poverty, boosting household income and promoting economic growth at the grassroots level.

She added that Nigeria is richly blessed with human and natural resources, assuring that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will continue to implement programmes that improve the welfare of citizens, particularly women and vulnerable groups.

The First Lady also emphasized that Nigeria belongs to all its citizens and called for collective efforts towards national development and prosperity.

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In his remarks, the Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje, commended Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her dedication to improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians, especially women and low-income earners.

The empowerment programme is part of ongoing efforts by the Renewed Hope Initiative to promote financial inclusion, support micro-enterprises and enhance economic opportunities for women across the country.