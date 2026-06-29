Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has endorsed the proposed death penalty for kidnappers and bandits put forward by the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo. Oshiomhole made the declaration while addressing supporters at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for…...

Former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has endorsed the proposed death penalty for kidnappers and bandits put forward by the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Oshiomhole made the declaration while addressing supporters at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the Edo North Senatorial District local government elections held in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area.

“I stand here to completely endorse the declaration by the governor of Edo State that we are in a federation where every state has the right to enact laws on punishment when it comes to state offences. So kidnappers and bandits will be punished by death through firing squad,” Oshiomhole said.

He also reiterated his support for the establishment of state police, saying it would strengthen efforts to combat insecurity alongside the Nigeria Police Force.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, who attended the campaign alongside Minister of Regional Development Abubakar Momoh, APC State Chairman Jarrett Tenebe and other party leaders, said his administration remained committed to improving the welfare of Edo residents through infrastructure development.

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“We have embarked on massive infrastructural development in the state, including roads, schools, markets and others. These achievements were not there in the past, but this administration has made them possible,” Okpebholo said.

The governor also praised President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, saying the policy had increased resources available to states for development.

“The removal of fuel subsidy has provided more funds for governors across the country to develop their states. This is the money we are using as a government to develop Edo State through massive road construction, schools and other infrastructure projects,” he said.

Okpebholo urged party members to mobilise support for APC candidates in the forthcoming local government elections and called for the delivery of 2.5 million votes for President Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

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He also commended the rehabilitation of the Auchi-Ekpoma-Benin Road, describing it as one of the achievements of the Tinubu administration.

Minister of Regional Development Abubakar Momoh charged APC candidates to focus on grassroots development if elected, describing the local government poll as an important step towards the 2027 general elections.

APC State Chairman Jarrett Tenebe also urged the party’s candidates to prioritise service delivery and work closely with the state government to deepen development across Edo’s 18 local government areas.