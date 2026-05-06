Tensions flared in the Senate on Wednesday as a sharp disagreement erupted between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Adams Oshiomhole representing Edo North constituency over newly amended Senate rules—changes widely seen as shaping the race for the 2027 Senate Presidency. Read Also Akpabio Reacts To ‘Victory Is Sure’ X…...

Tensions flared in the Senate on Wednesday as a sharp disagreement erupted between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Adams Oshiomhole representing Edo North constituency over newly amended Senate rules—changes widely seen as shaping the race for the 2027 Senate Presidency.

The clash followed the adoption of amendments to key sections of the Senate Standing Rules, introducing stricter eligibility criteria for senators seeking election into principal offices.

Under the revised provisions, only lawmakers who have served at least two consecutive terms or held previous leadership positions in the Senate will be eligible to contest for top positions, including Senate President.

The move effectively sidelines first-term senators and those without prior leadership experience—a category that includes Adams Oshiomhole.

During plenary, Oshiomhole strongly opposed the amendment, warning that it could undermine inclusiveness and restrict the democratic rights of lawmakers.

But Senate President Godswill Akpabio defended the changes, insisting they are necessary to strengthen institutional stability and ensure experienced leadership.

The amendment also reinforces a ranking system that prioritises former presiding officers and principal officers in leadership contests.

Despite Oshiomhole’s repeated calls for a “Point of Order,” the Senate President proceeded with a voice vote, where the amendment was overwhelmingly adopted.

Meanwhile, the Senate has also adjusted its legislative calendar, increasing plenary sittings from three to five days a week—now running from Monday through Friday—as part of efforts to boost legislative efficiency.

The development is already stirring political undercurrents within the Red Chamber, with analysts pointing to its potential impact on the 2027 leadership contest.