The United Kingdom has announced a fresh wave of sanctions targeting individuals and entities linked to Russia’s drone production and the exploitation of vulnerable migrants to support its war in Ukraine.

In a statement on 6 May 2026, the UK said the measures affect 35 individuals and organisations involved in supplying components for drone manufacturing and trafficking foreign migrants into Russia’s war effort.

According to the UK government, some of those sanctioned were part of networks that deceptively recruited migrants seeking better opportunities, only to deploy them to the frontline or in weapons production facilities. This includes schemes such as the Alabuga Start programme tied to drone manufacturing.

The move comes amid intensified drone attacks by Russia, which reportedly launched over 200 drones per day into Ukraine in March 2026, with figures expected to rise further.

UK Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty described the exploitation of migrants as “barbaric”, stating that the sanctions are aimed at disrupting both trafficking networks and the supply chains sustaining Russia’s military capabilities.

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“These sanctions expose and disrupt the operations of those trafficking migrants as cannon fodder and feeding Putin’s drone factories,” he said.

Among those sanctioned is Pavel Nikitin, whose company produces the VT-40 drone, a low-cost attack drone widely used in strikes on Ukraine.

The sanctions also target individuals in third countries, including Thailand and China, accused of supplying key components and technical support for Russia’s drone programme.

Another individual named is Polina Alexandrovna Azarnykh, alleged to have facilitated the movement of recruits from countries such as Egypt, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Morocco, Syria and Yemen into Russia and onward to Ukraine, where they were deployed under harsh conditions.

Reacting, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Abuja, Gill Lever, said the sanctions also target networks involved in recruiting vulnerable Nigerians.

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She warned that such schemes expose individuals to significant danger, noting that some victims have already lost their lives. She added that earlier advisories by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had cautioned citizens against participating in such arrangements.

The UK government said the measures were introduced under its Global Irregular Migration and Trafficking in Persons sanctions regime, aimed at tackling human trafficking and disrupting organised immigration crime globally.

It reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ukraine and maintaining pressure on Moscow, stating that it would continue to deploy sanctions to weaken Russia’s war capabilities and hold those involved accountable.