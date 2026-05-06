The Senate has confirmed Joseph Tegbe as Minister of Power and Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, respectively. Their confirmation follows a nomination and confirmation request sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday. TVC News online reported on Tuesday that the request was contained…...

The Senate has confirmed Joseph Tegbe as Minister of Power and Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, respectively.

Their confirmation follows a nomination and confirmation request sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday.

TVC News online reported on Tuesday that the request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate and read on the floor during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The nominees were screened by the Senate in line with constitutional provisions before their confirmation.

Tegbe’s nomination was transmitted to the Senate for screening, following the resignation of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who stepped down to pursue elective office.

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Tegbe, from Oyo State, is a fiscal and economic reform expert with over 35 years of experience spanning the public and private sectors.

He is a former Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa, where he led wide-ranging initiatives in fiscal policy reform, institutional transformation, and governance.

Enikanolaiye was nominated as the new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, following the appointment of Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of Foreign Affairs previously served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Until his nomination, Ambassador Enikanolaiye, from Kogi State, served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

Enikanolaiye is a distinguished diplomat and seasoned public servant with over three decades of exemplary service in Nigeria’s foreign service.

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He has previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held key diplomatic postings in Addis Ababa, Belgrade, Ottawa, London, and New Delhi.