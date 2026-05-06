The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to formally refute another public notice issued by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on 5th May, 2026, in which AEDC attributed the power outage affecting Zango, Shetima, Apansede, Phase I, Phase II, Crown Estate, and surrounding communities in Kogi State to a…...

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to formally refute another public notice issued by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on 5th May, 2026, in which AEDC attributed the power outage affecting Zango, Shetima, Apansede, Phase I, Phase II, Crown Estate, and surrounding communities in Kogi State to a technical fault on TCN’s network.

TCN states unequivocally that all feeders at the Lokoja Transmission Substation serving the aforementioned areas are fully operational.

As of the time of this statement, there is no outage, fault, or scheduled maintenance activity on any TCN transmission infrastructure within the Lokoja axis.

The Company’s network in the region remains stable, and bulk power is being transmitted to AEDC at the required capacity for onward distribution to end consumers.

TCN therefore dissociates itself entirely from the fault referenced in AEDC’s notice and rejects any suggestion that its infrastructure is responsible for the disruption being experienced by electricity consumers in the affected communities.

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While TCN remains firmly committed to transparency, accountability, and collaborative service delivery across the electricity value chain, it calls on all sector partners to exercise due diligence before attributing supply disruptions to third parties.

Publishing inaccurate or unverified claims not only misrepresents the facts but risks undermining public confidence in the broader power sector.

TCN reaffirms its dedication to maintaining a reliable transmission network and will continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders in the interest of improved electricity supply to Nigerians.