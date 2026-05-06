The Oyo Alaafin Society, Abuja, also known as The Oyo Forum, has reaffirmed its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, endorsing his leadership and backing Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe for ministerial appointment. They are also calling for greater representation for Oyo Town in federal appointments. In a statement issued in Abuja,…...

The Oyo Alaafin Society, Abuja, also known as The Oyo Forum, has reaffirmed its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, endorsing his leadership and backing Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe for ministerial appointment.

They are also calling for greater representation for Oyo Town in federal appointments.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Forum commended the President’s “bold, innovative and transformational policies,” noting that his Renewed Hope Agenda has introduced significant fiscal and structural reforms aimed at stabilizing Nigeria’s economy and restoring public confidence.

The group expressed confidence that the policies of the Tinubu administration are already yielding positive results, describing them as “audacious but necessary steps” toward long-term national prosperity.

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The Forum also declared its support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, pledging to mobilize support across stakeholders to ensure the continuity of his administration’s reform agenda.

On ministerial matters, the Forum endorsed the nomination of Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Minister of Power, describing him as a seasoned professional with extensive experience in both public and private sectors.

According to the group, his expertise and leadership capacity position him to effectively drive ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s power sector.

The Forum also renewed its appeal for the inclusion of an indigene of Oyo Town in federal ministerial appointments from Oyo State, citing what it described as decades of underrepresentation.

The group noted that past ministerial appointments from the state have largely favoured other zones such as Ibadan, Ogbomosho, and Saki, leaving Oyo Town without adequate representation at the federal level.

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It referenced previous administrations, including those of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the current administration, noting the pattern of appointments from outside Oyo Town.

The Forum therefore urged President Tinubu to consider appointing a qualified candidate from Oyo Town and its environs in future nominations, emphasizing that such a move would promote equity, fairness, and national cohesion.

Chairman of the Forum, Engineer Segun Owolabi, and Director of Media, Ambassador Tunde Mustapha, affirmed the group’s continued support for the administration and its commitment to contributing to national development.