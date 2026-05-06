Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has insisted that the gantry price of premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, remains unchanged. The company, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it is committed to supporting stability in the domestic energy market and cushioning the wider economy against external…...

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has insisted that the gantry price of premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, remains unchanged.

The company, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it is committed to supporting stability in the domestic energy market and cushioning the wider economy against external shocks.

However, Dangote did not disclose the price consumers and marketers should expect in the statement posted on its official X handle.

The statement reads, “Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has revealed that the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) remains the same, stating that its ex-depot price remains unchanged.

“The Refinery, by sustaining its current prices, is reaffirming its commitment to supporting stability in the domestic energy market and cushioning the wider economy against external shocks.”

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By absorbing prevailing cost pressures, the refinery expressed commitment to help moderate inflationary risks, promote energy affordability, and ensure uninterrupted supply amid ongoing global uncertainties.

Dangote Refinery reaffirmed its dedication to the steady supply of high-quality petroleum products to the Nigerian market, while supporting national objectives of price stability and energy security.

The company urge the public to rely solely on its official statements for accurate and up‑to‑date information on its operations and pricing.