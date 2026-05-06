Ted Turner, the media entrepreneur and founder of the world’s first 24-hour news network, CNN, has died at the age of 87. According to CNN, Turner died on Wednesday, and his death was announced by Turner Enterprises. His death was announced in a statement posted on the official X handle…...

Ted Turner, the media entrepreneur and founder of the world’s first 24-hour news network, CNN, has died at the age of 87.

According to CNN, Turner died on Wednesday, and his death was announced by Turner Enterprises.

His death was announced in a statement posted on the official X handle of the news network on Wednesday.

According to the report, Turner is widely known for founding CNN in 1980, a pioneering move that reshaped how the world consumes news by offering continuous, real-time coverage of global events.

The network grew into one of the most influential media organisations in the world.

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“Turner’s vision changed journalism forever by making news immediate, global, and constant,” the statement from Turner Enterprises said.

Born in Ohio, he was nicknamed “The Mouth of the South” for his outspoken nature and built a media empire that encompassed cable’s first superstation and popular channels for movies and cartoons, plus professional sports teams like the Atlanta Braves.

Turner was also an internationally known yachtsman; a philanthropist who founded the United Nations Foundation; an activist who sought the worldwide elimination of nuclear weapons; and a conservationist who became one of the foremost landowners in the United States.

According to CNN, he played a crucial role in reintroducing bison to the American West and also created the Captain Planet cartoon to educate kids about the environment.

The statement also revealed that his audacious vision to deliver news from around the world in real time, at all hours, made him famous.