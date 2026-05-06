Former People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has revealed that Peter Obi left the African Democratic Party (ADC) because he could not face tough competition in the party’s primaries. TVC News Online reports that Obi, in a statement on Sunday, announced his intention to decamp…...

Former People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has revealed that Peter Obi left the African Democratic Party (ADC) because he could not face tough competition in the party’s primaries.

TVC News Online reports that Obi, in a statement on Sunday, announced his intention to decamp from the ADC, citing legal battles within the party’s leadership and other internal crises, hours after former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso took a similar step.

Melaye revealed this in a statement posted on his official X handle on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the former Kogi lawmaker questioned how Obi would govern Nigeria’s complex situation if he could not withstand party crisis and internal challenges.

He said, “Peter Obi excused himself from a tough situation. If he can not face party tribulations and crises, how does he intend to handle Nigeria? Because Nigeria wahala pass ADC problems oooo”

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Melaye asserted that the former Anambra governor is seeking a free presidential ticket, citing past incidents across the political positions Obi has contested.

The former lawmaker said, “He can only operate in an air-conditioned kitchen. Hot kitchens are not for him. He has never gone through primary, APGA gave him a free Governorship ticket, Atiku gave him a free VP ticket, Labour gave free Presidential ticket.”

“He can not be part of the Primary election, the reason why he left PDP, the reason why he left ADC for another free ticket in NDC. NDC is an agency of APC,” Melaye concluded.