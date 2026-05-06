No fewer than 23 Chadian security personnel have been killed and 26 others injured following a deadly Boko Haram attack on a military base in the Lake Chad region. TVC News gathered that the insurgents launched the assault Monday night, targeting troops stationed in the volatile border area. According to…...

No fewer than 23 Chadian security personnel have been killed and 26 others injured following a deadly Boko Haram attack on a military base in the Lake Chad region.

TVC News gathered that the insurgents launched the assault Monday night, targeting troops stationed in the volatile border area.

According to the Chadian Military authorities, soldiers repelled the attack after intense gunfire exchanges, while clearance operations are currently underway to track fleeing militants.

The latest assault underscores the persistent threat posed by Boko Haram, whose activities have spread from northeastern Nigeria into neighbouring Chad and other parts of the Lake Chad Basin since 2009.

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby has condemned the attack, pledging continued action against insurgent groups destabilising the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

TVC News previously reported that troops of Operation Hadin Kai successfully repelled a pre-dawn attack by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on a naval base near the Lake Chad Fish Dam, neutralising dozens of insurgents in a fierce gun battle.

The failed attack, which occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, reportedly targeted newly deployed swamp bogeys provided by the Borno State Government to enhance waterway clearance operations in the Lake Chad region.

According to military sources, the terrorists encountered stiff resistance from naval personnel stationed at the base.

A swift reinforcement from Baga was mobilised, leading to a coordinated response involving land troops, maritime units, and air assets under Operation Hadin Kai.