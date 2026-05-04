The Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded Justice Chidebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). The defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge of alleged cybercrime, breach of public peace, and felony, to which he pleaded not guilty. Following the…...

The Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded Justice Chidebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge of alleged cybercrime, breach of public peace, and felony, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Following the arraignment, counsel to the DSS, Mark Oruba, urged the court to remand the defendant in DSS custody in the interest of public security.

However, defence counsel opposed the application, informing the court that although they had been served with the charges, they intended to file a bail application for hearing later in the week.

In a short ruling, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ordered that the defendant be remanded in DSS custody until May 25 for the commencement of the trial and hearing of the bail application.

TVC News previously reported that Justice Crack has arrived at the federal high court sitting in Abuja following allegations of inciting soldiers to create discontent within the system with the Nigerian Army.

TVC News correspondent gathered that Chidiebere was escorted by officers of the State Security Service.

He was taken to courtroom six, which is presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

He was accused of misinforming the public.

In an official statement signed by Colonel Appolonia Anele, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, the Army said preliminary findings revealed that Chidiebere had engaged the soldiers in discussions that allegedly sought to incite discontent and subversion within the ranks.