The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed as false and misleading reports alleging irregularities in its passport application and payment process, reaffirming that all transactions are conducted exclusively through its official portal. In a statement issued from its headquarters in Abuja and signed by Service Spokesman, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, the…...

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed as false and misleading reports alleging irregularities in its passport application and payment process, reaffirming that all transactions are conducted exclusively through its official portal.

In a statement issued from its headquarters in Abuja and signed by Service Spokesman, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, the Service stressed that its secure and government-approved passport system is accessible only via its designated website, and remains the sole authorised platform for processing applications and payments for Nigerians at home and abroad.

The NIS clarified that it has not authorised any religious body, private organisation, or individual to act as an intermediary or receive payments on its behalf, warning that any such claims are fraudulent.

According to the statement, allegations suggesting that a religious organisation is linked to its payment system are entirely unfounded and do not reflect the structure or integrity of its operations.

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It urged the public to verify all transactions through its official portal and avoid third-party links or platforms.

The Service disclosed that it has commenced investigations into the source of the claims, noting that preliminary findings point to deliberate attempts to mislead the public and tarnish its reputation.

It added that appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible.

Reiterating its compliance with government financial regulations, the NIS stated that it works only with licensed and accredited payment service providers clearly indicated on its official platform.

It warned that any payments made outside approved channels are at the user’s risk.

The agency urged Nigerians to exercise caution, avoid unauthorised agents, and rely solely on verified communication channels for enquiries and support