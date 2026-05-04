Former Attorney General of the Federation, Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, SAN, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Benue State. Aondoakaa’s emergence was the outcome of a consensus arrangement reached at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the PDP State Secretariat in Makurdi,…...

Former Attorney General of the Federation, Michael Kaase Aondoakaa, SAN, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Benue State.

Aondoakaa’s emergence was the outcome of a consensus arrangement reached at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the PDP State Secretariat in Makurdi, the state capital, on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by key party leaders, including former Governor Samuel Ortom, Senate Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro, and State PDP Chairman Mr Ezekiel Adaji. Other stakeholders and party leaders were also present.

All governorship aspirants of the party, including Sebastian Hon, SAN, and Denise Ityavyar, along with eleven others, agreed to the consensus arrangement.

TVC News gathered that the other PDP aspirants pledged their support for Aondoakaa to the party flag-bearer in the 2027 gubernatorial election.

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After the resolution, party leaders described the consensus as a demonstration of unity and commitment to reclaiming Benue State in 2027.