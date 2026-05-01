President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday for official visits to France, Kenya and Rwanda. In a Friday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the trip will begin with a stop in France before proceeding to Nairobi, Kenya. According…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday for official visits to France, Kenya and Rwanda.

In a Friday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, the trip will begin with a stop in France before proceeding to Nairobi, Kenya.

According to the statement, Tinubu will attend the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi, co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto.

The summit, scheduled for May 11 to 12, will focus on energy transition, green industrialisation, digital transformation, restructuring of global financing architecture, and climate action.

The statement revealed that President Tinubu’s participation at the summit will underscore Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with African nations and the French Republic.

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The statement reads, “The summit, with the theme – ‘Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth” – will provide a high-level platform for African leaders and their French counterparts to deliberate on critical issues affecting the continent, including economic transformation, climate resilience, infrastructure development, youth empowerment, technological advancement, and peace-building initiatives.”

At the end of the Kenyan summit, the statement revealed that President Tinubu will depart for Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the annual Africa CEO Forum, taking place between May 14th and 15th.

The statement added, “With the theme “Scale or Fail”, this year’s Africa CEO Forum will be the largest gathering of African private sector leaders, investors, and policymakers, focusing on accelerating economic transformation through shared scale, regional integration, and increased cross-border investment.”

The Rwanda summit, which will be held in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), will bring together over 2,000 top executives and national leaders to debate strategies for building resilient, competitive industries.

At the two summits, President Tinubu will deliver statements highlighting his administration’s ongoing reforms to reposition the nation as a prime destination for investment and growth.

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He will also hold high-level meetings with top-tier global and African business leaders.

President Tinubu will be accompanied on the trip by some of his ministers and senior aides and will return to Nigeria at the end of the Rwanda summit.