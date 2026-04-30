The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party on the Ibadan Convention. The judgment in the appeal filed by the Turaki-led faction was decided by a five-member panel of justices, led by Justice Mohammed Garba. Delivering the Majority Judgement, Justice…...

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party on the Ibadan Convention.

The judgment in the appeal filed by the Turaki-led faction was decided by a five-member panel of justices, led by Justice Mohammed Garba.

Delivering the Majority Judgement, Justice Stephen Adah read that the National convention held in Ibadan, Oyo state, on November 15 and 16, last year, was in defiance of an existing judgment of the Federal High Court, delivered by Justice James Omotosho.

Justice Stephen Adah, who delivered the lead judgment in appeal number SC/CV/164/2026, held that the appellants violated a subsisting order of the Federal High Court restraining them from proceeding with the planned convention.

The Supreme Court berated the Turaki-led group for going to another court of coordinate jurisdiction to secure an order, instead of going on Appeal.

The court described the move as an abuse of court process. The majority judgment adds that any litigant who engages in the act of Abuse of the court process does so at his or her own risk.

The majority judgment subsequently dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit and dismissed it accordingly.

The Supreme Court had earlier reserved judgment in appeals seeking to validate the PDP national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo state, on November 15 and 16, 2025. Turaki-led factional executives of the PDP filed two separate appeals praying the court to vacate the judgments of the court of appeal, which nullified the outcome of the Ibadan convention.