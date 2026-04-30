Former governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, on his emergence as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 elections. Ambode said this is a letter that he personally signed on Thursday. TVC News Online reports that his…...

Former governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, on his emergence as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 elections.

Ambode said this is a letter that he personally signed on Thursday.

TVC News Online reports that his congratulatory message is coming minutes after politician, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, announced his withdrawal from the race to become the next governor of Lagos State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Ambode said, “ I join my fellow members of the All Progressives Congress to congratulate my brother and friend, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, on his emergence as the Consensus Governorship Candidate of our great party, the APC.

“Your deliberate and purposeful consultations with the Party hierarchy and all members of the Party have demonstrated you are a true Party man committed to the Party’s ideals and values of Unity and Progress. Your adoption as our Party’s consensus candidate is a reflection of your loyalty, hard work, and dedication to the party for over two decades.”

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Expressing confidence in Hamzat’s abilities, the former governor said, “I am sure that our State will benefit immensely from your wealth of experience and skills.”

Ambode went on to reiterate his commitment to the second term bid of President Bola Tinubu, saying, “As I congratulate Dr Hamzat on his adoption, I restate my unshakeable commitment to support the re-election of our Leader, President Bola Tinubu, GCFR. I strongly believe that the greater prosperity of Lagos and indeed Nigeria is firmly tied to the continued governance of Mr President. I am confident that Mr President’s vision and aspirations for our nation will yield bountiful returns and put us on the path of growth and prosperity.

“We are ready to roll up our sleeves and work to deliver landslide victories for our Party at both the State and Federal levels as the process unfolds. As Lagos APC, our mission should be to deliver at least 3 million votes for Mr President and support other States in the Southwest to deliver great results. We must return all our Party-nominated Senators and Representatives to the National Assembly.”