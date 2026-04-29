President Bola Tinubu has declared that he will seek a second term in office, insisting that the threats of rising insecurity in parts of the country will not force him out of power. Tinubu made the remarks while receiving Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang and other stakeholders from Plateau State. During the…...

President Bola Tinubu has declared that he will seek a second term in office, insisting that the threats of rising insecurity in parts of the country will not force him out of power.

Tinubu made the remarks while receiving Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang and other stakeholders from Plateau State.

During the engagement, President Tinubu explained that those attempting to use the country’s security challenges against his administration were aiding the agenda of his political opponents and hostile forces.

He insisted that he is a very “stubborn politician” and a determined politician, noting that despite the hostilities, he will campaign for his second term re-election.

“You are playing to the hand of agents, including my own enemies, who want to use insecurity to get rid of me,” Tinubu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a very stubborn politician. I just refuse to go. And I will campaign for my second term,” he said.

Tinubu’s statement came amid rising insurgent attacks in the Northern part of the country, particularly in the North Central region, including Plateau State.

Amid the attacks, opposition figures and civil society groups have intensified their calls for stronger action from the Federal Government against terrorism and banditry.

The President defended his administration’s efforts, saying security agencies are being supported to tackle threats and restore stability nationwide.