The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has called on Nigerian youths to rise to the challenge of safeguarding and strengthening the nation’s democracy, describing them as the critical force for sustaining the country’s present and future stability. Speaking against the backdrop of ongoing…...

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has called on Nigerian youths to rise to the challenge of safeguarding and strengthening the nation’s democracy, describing them as the critical force for sustaining the country’s present and future stability.

Speaking against the backdrop of ongoing national reforms, Professor Yilwatda urged young Nigerians, particularly those within the active demographic bracket of 25 to 55, to take ownership of the democratic process and resist attempts by self-serving political actors to derail the country’s progress.

He emphasized that this call has become imperative in view of recent movements by certain political interests across the country, aimed at promoting narrow personal ambitions while misinforming citizens about the intentions and outcomes of the current administration’s reform agenda.

In a statement signed by Abimbola Tooki, his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, he said “Nigeria’s democracy is at a defining moment. The responsibility to defend and consolidate it rests heavily on our youths, who possess the energy, innovation, and patriotic zeal required to move the nation forward. We must not allow individuals who offer no credible alternatives to past challenges to mislead the people or truncate the gains already being recorded.”

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) today stands as a truly youth-driven political movement, with over 50 percent of its membership comprising young men and women.

This demographic strength reflects the party’s deliberate commitment to inclusion, generational renewal, and the empowerment of emerging leaders as key drivers of Nigeria’s democratic future.

In a historic and defining milestone, the party has, for the first time since its formation, entrusted its national leadership to a youthful figure in the person of Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

This development underscores the APC’s progressive orientation and its recognition of the strategic importance of youth leadership in navigating the complexities of modern governance and politics.

By elevating a young leader to its highest administrative office, the APC has not only broken new ground but has also sent a powerful signal about its confidence in the capacity, vision, and dynamism of Nigeria’s younger generation.

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It reinforces the party’s belief that sustainable democracy and national development are best secured when young people are not merely participants, but central actors in shaping policy, driving reforms, and defending democratic values.

He said this youthful dominance within the party structure positions the APC as a forward-looking institution, well aligned with Nigeria’s demographic realities and better equipped to harness the energy, innovation, and resilience of its people for national progress.

Professor Yilwatda warned that entrusting Nigeria’s future to such elements, who are pursuing their personal agenda of becoming the president at all cost, would be a costly mistake, capable of reversing hard-earned progress and returning the country to periods of uncertainty and stagnation.

He acknowledged that the ongoing reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have come with difficult adjustments, but stressed that these measures are necessary foundations for long-term prosperity.

He noted that early indicators show the reforms are already repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth, fiscal stability, and global competitiveness.

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Highlighting the advantages of a youthful population, the APC Chairman noted that young people bring adaptability, technological awareness, and a forward-looking mindset, qualities essential for deepening democratic values, enhancing civic participation, and holding leadership accountable.

He added that a politically conscious and engaged youth population remains the strongest guarantee against democratic backsliding.

Professor Yilwatda further pointed out that the administration’s economic and structural reforms have received commendation from respected international bodies such as the World Bank and other global stakeholders, signaling renewed confidence in Nigeria’s direction.

He observed that these positive signals have begun to translate into increased investor interest across key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing.

Recent policy shifts, particularly in foreign exchange management, subsidy reforms, and investment liberalization, have made Nigeria a more attractive destination for both local and foreign capital.

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“Investor confidence is gradually being restored. From renewed commitments in the oil and gas sector to growing interest in Nigeria’s digital economy and infrastructure space, the signs are clear that the country is on a path to recovery and growth,” he stated