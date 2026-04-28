Moves to present a unified front within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State ahead of the 2027 elections may be facing fresh pressure, following the decision of Senator Gbenga Daniel to obtain nomination forms despite an earlier consensus arrangement within the party. Daniel, who represents Ogun East Senatorial…...

Moves to present a unified front within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State ahead of the 2027 elections may be facing fresh pressure, following the decision of Senator Gbenga Daniel to obtain nomination forms despite an earlier consensus arrangement within the party.

Daniel, who represents Ogun East Senatorial District and is a former governor of the state, picked up his expression of interest and nomination forms on Tuesday, signalling his intention to return to the Senate.

His move comes after APC stakeholders reportedly adopted Governor Dapo Abiodun as the party’s preferred and consensus candidate at a caucus meeting held in Ijebu-Ode.

READ ALSO: Ogun East APC Leaders Endorse Abiodun For 2027 Senate Race

The development is seen as a potential test of the party’s internal cohesion in the state, especially amid reports that Daniel was allegedly denied access to the venue of the meeting where the consensus decision was reached.

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Confirming his ambition in a post shared on his X handle, the lawmaker stated: “Today, I picked up my nomination and expression of interest forms as I seek to return to the Nigerian Senate, continuing my efforts to provide effective and responsive representation for the people of Ogun East Senatorial District under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.”