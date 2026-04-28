The Lagos State House of Assembly has announced the appointment of Adenike Osinowo as the new Clerk of the House. This followed the expiration of the tenure of Barrister Olalekan Onafeko as Clerk of the House. Onafeko had served in the position since 2022. Osinowo was elevated to the position…...

The Lagos State House of Assembly has announced the appointment of Adenike Osinowo as the new Clerk of the House.

This followed the expiration of the tenure of Barrister Olalekan Onafeko as Clerk of the House.

Onafeko had served in the position since 2022. Osinowo was elevated to the position of Deputy Clerk in 2022.

Announcing the development during plenary on Tuesday, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said the removal was based on the expiration of Onafeko’s tenure.

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The Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly is the top administrative officer, separate from legal counsel roles.

Meanwhile, the Assembly also confirmed Latifat Ogbara as Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM).

The House further confirmed Remi Bello as a member of the Commission.t