Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has held a closed-door meeting with the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in Ibadan. Obi arrived at the Governor’s Office in Agodi with a delegation, in a visit that comes days after a coalition summit held in the Oyo State capital.…...

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has held a closed-door meeting with the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in Ibadan.



Obi arrived at the Governor’s Office in Agodi with a delegation, in a visit that comes days after a coalition summit held in the Oyo State capital.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, the former Anambra State governor said the visit was part of ongoing consultations on how a proposed coalition could take over power in 2027 and improve governance in the country.

He added that the coalition is focused on building a nation where merit thrives, noting that its vision is to create opportunities for all and move Nigeria from a consumption-driven economy to a production-based one.